At least 1 person wounded after shots ring out amid crowd during bar brawl in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who were involved in a bar shooting that left at least one person wounded Saturday night.

The shooting happened outside a bar called Pour Decisions, 6050 W. 55th Place, around 11:45 p.m.

The shooting started out as a fight inside the bar but moved outside the business where at least 20 gunshots were heard among a large crowd gathered outside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said at least one person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. That person has non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said a full investigation is underway to identify those involved, including suspects and other possible victims.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the bar Saturday, or who witnessed anything around the area of 55th and Harlan, to call 303-271-5612 or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.