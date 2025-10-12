Arvada shooting and carjacking leads to pursuit, arrests; victim shot multiple times

ARVADA, Colo. — Suspects involved in a police pursuit were arrested Saturday night following a string of alleged crimes, including an Arvada shooting that left one person hospitalized.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the area of W. 54th Avenue and Harlan Street in Arvada, according to the Arvada Police Department.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital, where their condition is currently not known.

Investigators later determined that the shooting was connected to a carjacking and armed robbery.

A multi-agency effort, including Arvada police, used FLOCK camera technology to locate the stolen vehicle, and officers pursued the suspects.

Police said the pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion near Interstate 70 and Wadsworth Boulevard using a tactical pursuit intervention technique.

Soon after, the suspects attempted to flee on foot but were quickly taken into custody, according to police.

The department said the investigation remains active and that no further details will be released at this time.