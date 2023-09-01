Arvada police seek public’s help in armed robbery, shooting of liquor store from last Sunday

ARVADA, Colo. – Police in Arvada need your help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at a liquor store last month.

Investigators said two men entered the Laguardia Liquors store, located 8008 Chase Drive, on Aug. 27 at around 10:40 p.m. and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint. The clerk reportedly fired a weapon in return, injuring one of the suspects who was later identified and arrested.

A second suspect remains at-large.

Anyone with information about the outstanding suspect’s identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

