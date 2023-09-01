Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Arvada police seek public’s help in armed robbery, shooting of liquor store from last Sunday

Police in Arvada need your help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at a liquor store last month. i
arvada armed robery_aug 27 2023.jpg
Posted at 4:25 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 18:25:08-04

ARVADA, Colo. – Police in Arvada need your help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at a liquor store last month.

Investigators said two men entered the Laguardia Liquors store, located 8008 Chase Drive, on Aug. 27 at around 10:40 p.m. and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint. The clerk reportedly fired a weapon in return, injuring one of the suspects who was later identified and arrested.

A second suspect remains at-large.

Anyone with information about the outstanding suspect’s identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Arvada police seek public’s help in armed robbery, shooting of liquor store from last Sunday

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x250-revised.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive