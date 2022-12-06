Watch Now
Arvada police conducting ‘high risk arrest warrant’ at apartment complex on W. 84th Way

Posted at 1:01 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 15:01:12-05

ARVADA, Colo. – Police in Arvada are conducting a “high risk arrest warrant” at an apartment complex that has forced the evacuation of several residents Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Arvada Police Department said the incident started with three suspects in a stolen car in the parking lot of the Castlegate Apartments, located on W. 84th Way near the intersection with Wadsworth Boulevard.

A man with felony warrants is allegedly inside one of the apartment units refusing to come out, according to police. Two women that were inside the car were in custody by 12:30 p.m.

Adjacent units to where the suspect is believed to be held up were evacuated.

No other information was immediately available.

