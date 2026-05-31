Investigators in contact with ‘all involved’ after fatal Denver shooting

DENVER — Denver authorities released the name Saturday of a man shot to death earlier this month in the city’s Ballpark District, and said "everyone involved" in the shooting has been contacted.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the homicide victim as 28-year-old Jacob Hensley and determined that Hensley died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the 28-year-old was shot in the area of 20th and Little Raven streets on the evening of May 22.

Following the shooting, police arrived to find a wounded Hensley and had him transported to the hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been announced. However, they said that investigators are talking to all those involved in the shooting.

"Investigators are in contact with everyone involved in this incident," DPD posted on X the same day as the homicide.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Hensley was the father of four children, and the family is originally from Alabama.

Police said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing and have not released additional details, including the circumstances leading up to the shooting.