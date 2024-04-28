Arrests made after shots fired on CU Boulder campus

BOULDER, Colo. — Several people were taken into custody following a report of shots fired near a residential hall on the University of Colorado Boulder campus early Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.

Around 3 a.m., CU Boulder police received a noise complaint stemming from a party at Weber Hall located in the Williams Village Neighborhood.

Police said as officers were breaking up the large gathering, shots were fired outside in the parking lot.

Officers identified the vehicle the gunshots came from, pulled the car over, and made several arrests, according to CU Boulder police.

The exact number of arrests and the identity of the suspects were not released.