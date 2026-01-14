Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
CrimeCrime

Actions

Arrest made in massive apartment construction site fire on Leetsdale in Denver

A nonprofit organization is hosting a donation drive to collect items for nearby fire departments that jumped into action to control the fire near S. Leetsdale Drive and S. Forest Street. Denver7's Maggy Wolanske is following up with neighbors as they work to thanks firefighters for keeping their communities safe.
Donation effort underway to thank firefighters after massive Denver apartment fire
Leetsdale fire in denver jan 2 2025
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Wednesday an arrest in connection with the massive fire that tore through a three-story apartment complex under construction on S. Leetsdale Drive in Denver earlier this month.

Tony Becerra, 38, of Aurora, was arrested Tuesday as part of an arson investigation led by investigators with the Denver Fire Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said surveillance footage shows Becerra allegedly entering and leaving the scene shortly before the structure caught fire. Authorities did not release details on how Becerra allegedly started the five-alarm fire.

The blaze erupted at the Harker Heights building site at around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 2 near S. Leetsdale Drive and S. Forest Street, forcing street closures, evacuations, and injuring one firefighter. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the flames engulfed an entire city block, causing significant damage to the structure and multiple pieces of construction equipment. They said that several nearby homes and businesses may have sustained exposure damage, such as heat or smoke impact.

Firefighters said the complex did not have any drywall to slow the fire's progress, and was not yet outfitted with a sprinkler system. It wasn’t fully contained until several days later. A full damage assessment has not been completed.

Becerra has not yet been formally charged. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities