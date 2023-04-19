Arrest made in Denver shooting death of 41-year-old man

DENVER — A 23-year-old man was arrested a week after a deadly shooting in Denver’s College View neighborhood, the Denver Police Department announced Wednesday.

Jakari Martin was taken into custody in connection with the death of 41-year-old Richard Leal, who was found shot to death in the 1900 block of South Vallejo St. in the early morning hours of April 13.

Investigators determined the incident started after a verbal exchange between the victim and the suspect.

Police believe the two men were known to each other.

Martin is being held at the Denver City Jail for investigation of first-degree murder.