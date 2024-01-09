Arrest made in Denver murder of man found in apartment days after stabbing death

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Monday an arrest in connection with a man’s murder whose body was found days after he was stabbed to death.

Anissa Johnson, 27, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree murder.

Johnson is accused in the stabbing death of a 64-year-old man whose body was found in his apartment, located in the 1200 block of North Washington Street, about a week after his death.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was stabbed 11 times in his back and found dead on Jan. 2 after a concerned caller asked police to perform a welfare check at his residence, according to the arrest affidavit.

The caller was worried because no one was able to get ahold of the victim since around Christmas, the affidavit read.

Police noted in the affidavit that the man was found lying on his knees and chest inside the apartment, which showed signs that a struggle had occurred.

Police said surveillance video showed Johnson leaving the apartment at 12:24 a.m. on Christmas Eve with what appears to be a knife.

It is unclear if the victim and the suspect were known to each other. A possible motive for the murder was not disclosed in the affidavit.