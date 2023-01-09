Arrest made, artwork recovered in $400K Boulder heist

DENVER — Police announced Monday that an arrest has been made and artwork recovered in connection with a $400,000 heist in Boulder.

Brandon Camacho-Levine, 31, was arrested Saturday night in Lakewood following a tip to investigators that the suspect was staying at a hotel, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Camacho-Levine is accused of stealing five pieces of high-end artwork valued at more than $400,000 from a locked truck parked at a Boulder hotel on Dec. 14.

The artwork was headed to Englewood and Santa Fe, New Mexico, police said.

Police were able to recover the stolen artwork during Saturday’s arrest, police said in the news release. They said the work was "still intact."

During a search of the room, police said they also found numerous other stolen items, such as handguns and electronics.

Additionally, officers recovered nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills and 23 grams of methamphetamine.

Camacho-Levine is facing several felony counts, including theft, drug distribution and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.