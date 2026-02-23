Arrest made after two women attacked weeks apart in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Monday an arrest of a suspect in connection with a series of attacks on women earlier this year.

Chanse Leon Lipscomb, 24, was arrested Saturday and is being held for investigation of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and second-degree attempted kidnapping.

Police accuse Lipscomb of assaulting women on two separate occasions in January.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 around 5:30 p.m.

Police said Lipscomb allegedly assaulted a woman in the 1300 block of S. Grant Street before a bystander was able to help the victim escape.

The second attack occurred on the evening of Jan. 27 near S. Grant Street and E. Ellsworth Avenue.

In that incident, police accused Lipscomb of assaulting a woman who was running. The victim in that attack fought back, screaming until the suspect fled.

On Jan. 30, investigators released information about the two incidents, warning residents to be vigilant.

Police said physical and forensic evidence gathered from the two crime scenes led investigators to Lipscomb.

A possible motive for the attacks was not released.