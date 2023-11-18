Watch Now
Arrest made after shooting at downtown Denver homeless encampment

Denver7
Posted at 3:09 PM, Nov 18, 2023
DENVER — Police in Denver made an arrest following a shooting at a downtown homeless encampment Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of 20th Street near the downtown USPS office.

Police said the shooting victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

A male suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, police said.

No other details were released.

