Arrest made after homicide victim found in west Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a man on suspicion of homicide after a body of an adult male was found in the city’s Villa Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Denver police initially reported on social media they were conducting an outdoor death investigation at the intersection of W. 10th Avenue and Newton Street.

A subsequent tweet stated that the victim had been assaulted and struck by a vehicle, which then fled the area. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

In the same tweet, police said they arrested a man on the ramp from I-70 to I-25 in connection with the homicide investigation.

The names of those involved in the incident have yet to be released.