Arrest made after deadly Fourth of July triple stabbing in Denver

DENVER — An arrest was made after a Fourth of July triple stabbing that left one person dead and wounded two others in west Denver.

Bobby Tafoya, 40, was arrested Sunday after Saturday afternoon’s fatal knife attack in the city’s West Colfax neighborhood.

Police say Tafoya stabbed three people at a home in the 1300 block of Lowell Boulevard, killing a woman and sending two others to the hospital in unreleased conditions.

Investigators said Tafoya and the victims are known to each other. However, details as to what led up to the attack are not known.

The 40-year-old suspect is facing charges of first-degree murder after deliberation and criminal attempted murder.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

