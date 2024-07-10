Armed fugitive with multiple Colorado warrants arrested after brief standoff in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — An armed fugitive with multiple warrants from across the state was arrested Tuesday after a brief standoff in Pueblo, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Robert Pierce, 36, had been wanted on multiple warrants including weapons offenses, narcotic violations and several instances of vehicular eluding, including most recently on July 2, 2024, in Pueblo County, a news release from the law enforcement agency states.

On Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department’s (PPD) Investigations Section got a tip that Piece was at a storage facility on Pueblo’s southside. The police department requested the help of the CBI after detectives from PPD began conducting surveillance of the storage facility and were able to positively identify Piece at one of the storage units.

SWAT was then requested “due to Pierce’s known propensity for violence,” according to CBI officials, and he was arrested without incident after a brief standoff.

Pierce was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest, CBI officials said, and he was taken to Pueblo County Jail and booked on his outstanding warrants.

CBI officials said additional charges may be filed against the suspect.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 10, 11am