‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive wanted on felony warrants arrested in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An “armed and dangerous” fugitive wanted on felony warrants in Colorado was arrested in Fort Collins Tuesday.

Colorado Parole Division officers contacted Fort Collins police to help them out in apprehending Isaac Sanchez-Lopez, 27, who was wanted in connection with a shooting at another jurisdiction in Colorado and had felony warrants for his arrest, according to a news release.

Because he was believed to be armed and involved in violent crimes, the Fort Collins SWAT Team responded to assist in his capture, but the suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Wayne St. near the intersection with W. Mulberry St., just east of City Park.

After failing to negotiate with the suspect for his surrender, a 911 reserve call was sent to nearby homes and the SWAT team deployed chemical munitions into the home, according to the release, which forced the Sanchez-Lopez to surrender.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.