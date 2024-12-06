Arkansas man arrested after killing dog, hurting another in Wellington, Larimer County deputies say

SCOTLAND, Ark. — An Arkansas man was extradited to Larimer County last month after allegedly killing a dog and injuring another in 2022, authorities said in a news release Friday.

David Thompson, 47, of Scotland, Arkansas, is accused of attacking two dogs in a Wellington yard on Aug. 29, 2022. Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said one of the dogs died at the scene and the other was seriously injured in the attack.

It would take two years for a community tip to help authorities identify Thompson as the suspect. The Scotland resident had no prior connection to the Wellington home, resident or animals, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they obtained a search warrant for Thompson after an extensive investigation, which included analyzing forensic and digital evidence and traveling to Arkansas to interview the suspect.

He was arrested in late November of this year in Arkansas and extradited to Larimer County on two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. He was issued a $15,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court, a spokesperson said in the news release.

“This was a disturbing case that robbed a family of their beloved pet. Our team put considerable effort into identifying the person responsible and building a strong, evidence-based case. While it can’t reverse the loss, I hope this arrest brings some measure of comfort,” said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the LCSO Investigations division.