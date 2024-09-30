Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office locate, arrest wanted felon at library

CENTENNIAL, Colo.. — A wanted felon who was the subject of a large-scale manhunt in the Centennial area last month has been arrested, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Sean Hanneman, 56, was found at the Southglenn Library Wednesday by members of the sheriff’s office special response team and taken into custody after the suspect allegedly tried to take off running.

Hanneman, who the sheriff’s office said absconded from parole in 2021, escaped capture during a massive search centered in an area between E. Arapahoe Road and E. Dry Creek Road on Aug. 21.

Hanneman has previously escaped from custody, Denver7 reported in 2018. His whereabouts had been unknown since 2021.

Hannemann was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on parole violations and an outstanding warrant. He was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.