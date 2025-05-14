Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged harassment, tampering

MONUMENT, Colo. — An Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy was arrested earlier this month for alleged harassment and tampering.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said it was made aware of Deputy Nicholas Caines' arrest on May 3. The next day, he was suspended without pay while he was still in custody.

The sheriff's office said Caines was arrested in Elbert County on criminal charges out of the Town of Monument. Details about his arrest or the circumstances that led to it were not immediately available.

Court records show that Caines was arrested for harassment and tampering. His bond was set at $2,000, and he posted the payment on May 5.

Court documents also show that a temporary restraining order against Caines was granted on May 1.

Caines has been with the sheriff's office since April 2018, most recently working on patrol, according to ACSO. The department said it is conducting an internal investigation.