Arapahoe County man arrested for possessing, distributing child abuse sex material

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Arapahoe County man was arrested Thursday on charges of possession and distribution of child abuse sex material, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Brett Mellott, 33, was arrested at his home in the 6800 block of S. Ivy Way on Feb. 29.

His arrest came after investigators received a tip that Mellott was sharing images of child sex abuse material and served a search warrant at his home.

He is facing a felony charge of sexual exploitation of children and other possible criminal charges are pending, deputies said.

