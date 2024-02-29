Watch Now
Arapahoe County man arrested for possessing, distributing child abuse sex material

Posted at 4:43 PM, Feb 29, 2024
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Arapahoe County man was arrested Thursday on charges of possession and distribution of child abuse sex material, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Brett Mellott, 33, was arrested at his home in the 6800 block of S. Ivy Way on Feb. 29.

His arrest came after investigators received a tip that Mellott was sharing images of child sex abuse material and served a search warrant at his home.

He is facing a felony charge of sexual exploitation of children and other possible criminal charges are pending, deputies said.

