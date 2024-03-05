Arapahoe County deputy convicted of providing firearm to felon

DENVER — A federal jury in Denver found an Arapahoe County deputy guilty of providing a firearm to a felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday.

A jury convicted Johnny Alvarado, 33, of Lakewood, on Monday. After the verdict, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office terminated Alvarado, who the sheriff’s office said worked as a detention officer in the county jail since Dec. 30, 2021.

Alvarado was convicted of providing his brother-in-law Kyle Garcia — a felon on supervised release — a loaded firearm that Garcia admitted to his visiting probation officer of possessing, handling, and racking the slide to see if there was ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Alvarado admitted to the probation officer that he provided the firearm to Garcia knowing he was a felon, the office said in a news release.

Garcia pled to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 66 months of probation. Alvarado will be sentenced at a later date.

The sheriff’s office, after learning of the criminal investigation, placed Alvarado on paid suspension in May of last year. He was placed on unpaid suspension after his arrest a week after his initial suspension, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.