Arapahoe County deputies seek thieves suspected of stealing $100,000 in copper pipes from restaurant

The crime happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 at Bono’s B-B-Q
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a trio of thieves suspected of stealing $100,000 in copper pipes from a restaurant in early September.

The crime happened at Bono’s Pit B-B-Q in Centennial on Sept. 7, 2025, at around 4:30 a.m. Deputies said the burglary suspects went into the restaurant and cut out copper pipes from several cooling units of the eatery’s refrigerator system, causing more than $100,000 in damage.

Investigators said the suspects, pictured below, then stuff them into suitcases and fled the scene. The suspects were described as follows:

  • One suspect was wearing a red baseball cap
  • Another wore a blue plaid cap
  • The third wore a black cap covered by a hoodie

If you recognize any of the suspects, you’re asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at (720) 874-8477.

