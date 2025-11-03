Arapahoe County deputies seek thieves suspected of stealing $100,000 in copper pipes from restaurant

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a trio of thieves suspected of stealing $100,000 in copper pipes from a restaurant in early September.

The crime happened at Bono’s Pit B-B-Q in Centennial on Sept. 7, 2025, at around 4:30 a.m. Deputies said the burglary suspects went into the restaurant and cut out copper pipes from several cooling units of the eatery’s refrigerator system, causing more than $100,000 in damage.

Investigators said the suspects, pictured below, then stuff them into suitcases and fled the scene. The suspects were described as follows:



One suspect was wearing a red baseball cap

Another wore a blue plaid cap

The third wore a black cap covered by a hoodie

Investigators seek public’s help identifying three suspects in $100K copper pipe theft.



Arapahoe Sheriff Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying three burglary suspects who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a restaurant after cutting out copper pipes… pic.twitter.com/wjYpW3AUa1 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) November 3, 2025

If you recognize any of the suspects, you’re asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at (720) 874-8477.