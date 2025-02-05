Arapahoe County deputies searching for man, woman who tried to burglarize Centennial homes

CENTENNIAL — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people — a man and a woman — who tried to burglarize two Centennial homes last month.

The first incident happened around 1:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a home in the 7000 block of South Elizabeth Street. According to the sheriff's office, a woman walked up the driveway and looked over the backyard fence. She then went around to the front door and knocked.

The sheriff's office said the woman peered into a front window, "knocked even more loudly" and "fiddled" with the front door. She then left when she heard the homeowner's dog barking.

A neighbor saw the woman get into a car with an unknown driver, and the two took off.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Nearly 30 minutes later, a second incident occurred at a home in the 7000 block of South Cook Way — a few blocks away from the first home. The homeowner, who was home at the time, heard a loud banging at their front door.

The sheriff's office said the homeowner came up from the basement and saw a man trying to get into his home through a back patio door. The homeowner shouted at the man and scared him off.

The homeowner then chased the man, who got into a getaway car and the driver sped off, according to ACSO.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The woman was last seen wearing a black Victoria's Secret PINK hoodie, black sweatpants and black boots. The man was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a black mask.

ACSO said the suspect vehicle is a silver 2007 or 2008 Mitsubishi Galant sedan with a sunroof. It does not have license plates.

Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle is asked to call the ACSO tipline at 720-874-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.