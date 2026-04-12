APD: 14-year-old driver seriously injured after crashing stolen car into tree during pursuit

AURORA, Colo. — A 14-year-old driver of a stolen vehicle was seriously injured in a crash following a brief pursuit with Aurora police Saturday afternoon, the department said.
Three other male juveniles inside the car were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident began when officers received a Flock alert at 4:09 p.m. near Peoria Street, just north of E. Colfax Avenue.
When an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, police said the 14-year-old boy behind the wheel took off, leading to a pursuit.
However, the chase was quickly over when the driver crashed the stolen vehicle into a tree after pulling onto E. 11th Avenue from Peoria Street.
Police said no other damage to vehicles or property occurred.
It’s unknown what charges will be filed in this case.
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