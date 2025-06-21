CBI deactivates Amber Alert for 1-year-old girl taken from Centennial after she was safely located

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old girl after she was safely located, authorities announced late Saturday morning.

The alert was issued hours earlier after the child’s non-custodial parents — 42-year-old Jared Reid and 41-year-old Rose Kim —allegedly took her from a Centennial home around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Both suspects are now in custody.

Authorities said the pair fled in a silver 2001 Toyota 4Runner, which was later discovered abandoned at a different location in Centennial near E. Phillips Circle and S. Trenton Way.

Law enforcement activity continued at that site Saturday morning, though it remained unclear whether the girl or the suspects were found there.