Amazon driver arrested after allegedly attacking dental office employees in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An Amazon delivery driver was arrested this week after he allegedly attacked staff at a dental office, including attempting to sexually assault one employee, Lakewood police said.

On Monday just after 3 p.m., Lakewood police responded to a call about an assault in progress at a dental office located near W. Alameda Parkway and W. Nevada Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that several people were holding down a suspect, police said. The man, who was identified as Michael Dewey Coleman, 31, of Denver was arrested. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail for suspicion of sexual assault, unlawful sexual content, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and two counts of criminal mischief.

The Lakewood Police Department said based on their preliminary investigation, Coleman was working as an Amazon delivery driver and had come to the dental office to deliver a package.

"Sometime during the delivery, Coleman allegedly attempted to sexually assault an employee," police said. "Witnesses reported that Coleman also attacked multiple employees, causing serious bodily injury to one victim."

No information was available on what happened between him entering the facility and the alleged attacks.

Denver7 is working to learn more.

