Alleged Wheat Ridge road rage shooter arrested

Posted at 3:41 PM, Dec 12, 2023
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge announced Tuesday an arrest in connection with a road rage shooting last month.

Keenan Clodfelter was arrested in the case and is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.

The Nov. 21 shooting occurred near W. 44th Avenue and Youngfield Street.

The victim, an adult male, was injured from the glass breaking in their car.

The victim was able to drive away from the scene and call for help, according to police. He was transported to the hospital and released.

Police declined to release additional information regarding the case.

