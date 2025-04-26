Alleged Target shoplifter arrested, accused of running over Boulder County deputy’s foot

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman accused of running over a Boulder County deputy’s foot during an alleged shoplifting incident at a Target was arrested, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Amber Michelle O’Neal, 35, in Edgewater Friday in connection with the April 21 incident in the town of Superior.

O’Neal is accused of running over a deputy’s foot and leading deputies on a brief pursuit after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Superior Target store.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and is expected to recover fully. No other injuries were reported.

At the time of her arrest, the suspect was with Isabella Giese, 31, who was also taken into custody on unrelated warrants and handed over to the Lakewood Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.

O’Neal faces several charges, including vehicular eluding, third-degree assault, reckless driving, and driving under restraint.