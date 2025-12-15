Affidavit: 83-year-old woman was strangled to death in Lakewood burglary; suspect arrested

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A newly-released affidavit reveals chilling details of a Lakewood burglary turned homicide from earlier this month.

The suspect, 41-year-old Arthur Joseph Maestas IV, was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into the home of 83-year-old Elizabeth Johnson earlier this month, killing her, and attempting to set fire to the property.

Maestas is accused of burglarizing Johnson's home in the 300 block of S. Kendall Street sometime on or shortly before the evening of Dec. 6. He then allegedly strangled her to death inside the home.

According to the affidavit, DNA evidence recovered from a partially burned glove left at the crime scene after the events led investigators to Maestas. The affidavit also notes that Maestas has a lengthy criminal history dating back to his juvenile years.

On Dec. 6, after not hearing from her mother, the victim's daughter went to Johnson’s S. Kendall Street home for a wellness check, where she discovered her mother's body and subsequently called Lakewood police.

Police found Johnson on her waterbed. Her body was covered in a blanket and showed signs that it had burned, the affidavit said.

Police also found four separate areas of fire inside the victim’s bedroom.

The court documents state that a window on the north side of the home was broken, and a void in the snow on the ground was observed where a large paver brick was missing, but was later located just inside the window.

Police also stated in the affidavit that the home showed clear signs of rummaging or ransacking, with several pieces of jewelry found throughout.

In the victim’s garage, police said it appears the suspect attempted to steal Johnson’s vehicle after finding the victim’s 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with its hood up. They also recovered a handprint left on the driver's side door.

Maestas is currently being held without bond on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, arson, and burglary.

The suspect was sentenced to 21 years in prison in 2011 for several burglary cases committed in 2010 and 2011, and was recently released on parole before the December incident.

Maestas’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.