Adams County school window shot during carjacking; no one injured

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a window at a school was damaged by a stray bullet from a nearby armed carjacking Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of N. Broadway and E. Del Norte Street.

After the incident, the sheriff’s office said several people were detained, including at least one juvenile.

Authorities have put the Global Leadership Academy campus, which includes multiple school facilities, on lockdown as deputies continue investigating.

If you are a parent, guardian, or family member attempting to pickup a student please contact the school for release procedure, the sheriff's office said.

It’s unclear what school was damaged in the shooting.

This is a developing story