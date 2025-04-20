Adams County drive-by shooting leaves at least 1 wounded; 3 people in custody

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drive-by shooting Sunday that left at least one person wounded.

Deputies arrested three people in connection with the shooting that occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the area of E. 104th Avenue and Counter Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The sheriff’s office said it learned of a possible second victim. However, no other victim has been located.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and who else may be involved as they investigate multiple scenes.

If anyone has information that could help the investigation, call 303-288-1535.