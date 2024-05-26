Adams County deputy dragged trying to stop stolen car

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office sustained minor injuries after he was dragged for a short distance by the driver of a stolen car early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Quivas Street, according to Sgt. Adam Sherman with the sheriff’s office.

Sherman said a deputy was approaching a stolen car, a silver Hyundai Elantra, when the driver of the vehicle took off.

But a short time later, the car returned to the area and the deputy attempted to open the door to the stolen car when the driver took off again, dragging the deputy alongside for a short distance until he fell, according to Sherman.

The suspect in the Elantra eluded deputies after a short pursuit. No arrests were made.