9th and Lincoln shut down as Denver police investigate reports of shots fired Wednesday afternoon

DENVER – Drivers traveling to downtown Denver Wednesday should expect some delays as police investigate reports of a shooting near E. 9th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The intersection was shut down shortly before 1:30 p.m. as officers investigate a report of shots fired in the area.

One victim was found in connection with the shooting, but police did not release further details about that person’s conditions.

Information about a suspect was also not released.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.