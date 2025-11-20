9 people arrested in Hugo, charged with drug-related crimes in large drug bust operation in Lincoln County

HUGO, Colo. — Nine people were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes in Hugo Wednesday as part of a large drug bust conducted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said nearly all of the agency’s deputies executed multiple search warrants throughout the Town of Huge following several months of investigative leads on drug-related activity in the county that began on July 1.

Deputies said several suspects were identified and many of them were detained or arrested Wednesday. Several others remain under investigation, the spokesperson said.

“This first wave of search warrants was conducted in an effort to eliminate narcotics within our communities,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office is not identifying the suspects “due to the subsequent court proceedings and future search warrant considerations.”

In a social media post, the agency thanked its many deputies for the work put into this investigation and acknowledged many have been putting “all-nighters” and missing their days off to help the agency.

“We are aware there are several other residences that need attention, and we are actively working on building probable cause on those residences, throughout Lincoln County,” the spokesperson said.

The announcement out of Hugo comes hours after federal agents in Colorado announced they had made a historic drug bust for methamphetamine in the state and two days after DEA officials announced the single biggest fentanyl bust in Colorado and one of the largest in the country.