8-year-old skier injured in hit-and-run collision at Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Police are seeking to identify a hit-and-run snowboarder who struck and injured an 8-year-old skier at Winter Park Resort on Sunday afternoon.

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department said the 8-year-old boy suffered a concussion and facial injuries in the collision.

Police said the victim was skiing in the area of Butch’s Breezeway and Gangway when the juvenile stopped on the run and was struck by an unidentified middle-aged male snowboarder.

The collision knocked both individuals to the ground.

The snowboarder reportedly spoke briefly with the child before leaving the area, police said.

A bystander aided the injured youth and escorted him to a ski patroller, who took the child to East Grand Community Clinic for treatment.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may help identify the male snowboarder to contact the department at 970-722-7779.

