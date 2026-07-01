73-year-old hiker assaulted, robbed on Boulder Creek Trail; suspect sought

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man whom they said violently attacked a 73-year-old man, stole his wallet, and left him unconscious on the Boulder Creek Trail on Monday.

According to investigators, the victim had briefly shared a marijuana joint with a woman on the trail earlier that evening.

Later around sunset, a man believed to be her boyfriend confronted the victim, accusing him of stealing it.

The suspect followed the victim down the trail, repeatedly confronting him about the joint as the victim walked toward his vehicle parked west of Boulder Canyon and Canon Park Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

As the victim reached his parked vehicle, the suspect allegedly attacked him from behind, knocking him unconscious.

Investigators said the victim suffered serious blunt-force trauma injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

His wallet, which contained cash, bank cards, and his driver’s license, was missing after the assault.

The suspect remains unidentified and is described as a muscular man in his late 20s, about 5’6” tall and 130 pounds, with medium brown hair.

He was wearing a tan T-shirt and olive-green pants and spoke with an unidentified accent.

Authorities are seeking witnesses who were in the area around 9 p.m. on June 29 or anyone with information that could help identify the suspect. The case number is 26-03012. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Boulder County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 303-441-3674 or BCSOtips@bouldercounty.gov.

