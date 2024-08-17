70-year-old man arrested after possible road rage shooting in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A 70-year-old Littleton man was arrested after a suspected road rage shooting in Douglas County Thursday night. No injuries were reported.

It happened in the 8300 block of N. Rampart Range Road, in Roxborough neighborhood, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on scene and learned the suspect and victim were involved in a possible road rage incident and that the suspect allegedly shot at the victim's car.

The sheriff’s office said deputies discovered a hole on the driver's side of the victim’s vehicle.

The 70-year-old suspect, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody at his home.

"Thanks to the quick response of our deputies, a dangerous situation was swiftly brought under control. The arrest of the suspect who fired at a vehicle during a road rage incident ensures that our community remains safe. We will not tolerate such reckless and life-threatening behavior on our roads,” Sheriff Darren M. Weekly said in a news release.

The suspect was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility. He is facing several charges, including criminal attempt murder, felony menacing, illegal discharge of a weapon, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and prohibited use of a weapon.