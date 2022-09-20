7-year-old boy nearly hit after shots fired into Centennial homes

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A 7-year-old boy playing computer games inside his Centennial home was nearly struck by a bullet after suspects opened fire into multiple homes Sunday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were in a black Mustang or Dodge with a loud exhaust and a black BMW 4-door sedan when they shot up multiple homes near East Progress Cir. and South Flanders Ct. around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that at least five shots were fired at homes in the 5200 block of South Flanders St. Another home a couple of blocks away was also struck. No injuries were reported.

In one of the homes, a bullet passed through a box of toys, and through the armrest of a chair where a 7-year-old boy was playing on his computer.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Because the boy was playing a video game, he was leaning forward and missed the bullet by just a few inches, according to the sheriff’s office.

Because the boy was playing a video game, he was leaning forward and missed the bullet by just a few inches, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other homes in the area were damaged after bullets went through walls, striking showers and microwaves.

Deputies said they located multiple shell casings in the area. Investigators are asking residents who live in the area to check their doorbell and/or surveillance cameras for any vehicles in the area during that time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 720-874-8477.