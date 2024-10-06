7 wounded in weekend shootings and a stabbing in Denver

DENVER — It was a violent weekend in the city of Denver after seven people were wounded in three separate shootings and one stabbing incident.

The first incident was reported on the Denver Police Department’s X feed at 4:37 a.m. Saturday. Police said one person was shot and wounded in the 3100 block of N. Downing Street.

The victim in the Downing Street shooting was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests were made, and police said officers are working to develop suspect information.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3300 block of N. York Street on report of a double shooting. Two people were shot and transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known. Police have not reported any arrests in the case.

About three hours later, a third shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Champa Street. One person was shot and wounded. Police later reported a suspect, identified as Jerry Jones, was arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge.

The fourth incident was reported at 4:37 a.m. Sunday and involved a stabbing in the 3900 block of N. Pecos Street. Three people were taken to the hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police are working to develop suspect information in the case.