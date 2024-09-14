7-Eleven clerk shot at during robbery in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in connection with a robbery and attempted homicide at a 7-Eleven store early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said two men were shoplifting from the convenience store at 1120 S. Parker Road around 6 a.m. when a clerk confronted them.

The two suspects — described as being in their late teens or early 20s — ran outside as the clerk followed.

At this point, the sheriff’s office said one of the suspects took out a handgun and shot at the pursuing clerk, missing him.

The two suspects jumped into a waiting grey Nissan SUV and fled northbound on S. Parker Road. No arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as an aggravated robbery and attempted homicide.