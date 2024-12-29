6 people shot in 4 separate weekend shootings in Denver

DENVER — A violent holiday weekend in Denver has left six people wounded in four separate shootings in the city.

No arrests have been announced in either of the four incidents, including a triple shooting in the 4400 block of E. Jewell Avenue early Sunday morning.

That southeast Denver shooting left three people wounded. They were transported to the hospital, where their conditions are not known.

A couple of hours before the Jewell Avenue shooting, police were called to the 2300 block of Welton Street on a report of a shooting, where one person was located and transported to the hospital.

A Saturday night shooting in the 12000 block of E. Albrook Drive left one person wounded. They were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

The fourth shooting occurred early Saturday morning in the 1000 block of N. Sheridan Boulevard. One person was transported to the hospital in that incident.