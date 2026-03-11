5-year-old boy killed by 11-year-old brother in Centennial, Arapahoe County deputies say

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A 5-year-old boy was killed in Arapahoe County this week, and his 11-year-old brother is now under investigation for first-degree murder, deputies with the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Little is known at this time about what lead to the child’s death, with Arapahoe County deputies only saying they responded to a home on South Jericho Street near the intersection with South Jericho Way in Centennial at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a dead child.

Investigators said they later determined the suspect was the victim’s 11-year-old brother. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The juvenile suspect — who was not identified because of his age — was in custody at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services in Centennial.

The 5-year-old boy’s cause of death remains under investigation.