5 victims located in downtown Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that injured five people in the city’s Lower Downtown District Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Market Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police initially reported four victims in the shooting but a fifth victim was located Sunday morning. All five are expected to survive, police said.

Video from the scene shows evidence markers outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, located at 1946 Market Street. But it’s unclear if the business is connected to the shooting.

Denver7

No arrests have been made, but police said they are working to gather more information on the events that led up to the incident and possible suspects.

Police are also investigating a separate downtown shooting that occurred about an hour before the Market Street shooting.

Police said a juvenile male was shot in the 2000 block of California Street and showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.