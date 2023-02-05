5 shot, 1 dead in El Paso County neighborhood; shooting may be linked to earlier carjacking

DENVER — Crime tape that expands more than a block marks the scene of a shooting that left one person dead and wounded four others in an El Paso County neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Five people were shot in the Meridian Ranch subdivision near Falcon. The call came into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 12:50 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were shot in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive. One person was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The conditions of the four other victims are not known.

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office said they believe there are multiple suspects involved and the victims were targeted.

There is no word on what exactly led up to the shooting, but it’s likely linked to a carjacking that occurred Saturday in the area of Potter Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Colorado Springs Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-7777 or you can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.