6 separate weekend shootings leaves 6 wounded in Denver metro

DENVER — Police in Denver and Aurora are investigating six separate weekend shootings that left six people wounded.

There were five separate shootings in Denver, and a shooting incident in Aurora early Saturday morning. No arrests have been made.

Denver7

The first shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Arapahoe Street in downtown Denver Friday evening. One victim was located and transported to the hospital, police said. Their condition is not known.

Shortly after and a few blocks over, a second shooting occurred in downtown Denver. A person was shot in the 2100 block of Stout Street and self-transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

The third shooting wounded one person and took place in the 19000 block of E. 51st Place in Denver around midnight Saturday. There is no report on their condition.

A couple of hours later, Aurora police responded to reports of shots fired in the 13000 block of E. Louisiana Avenue and found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital.

The fifth shooting occurred Sunday morning in the 6600 block of E. Colfax Avenue in Denver. One victim was located and was transported to an area hospital with unknown extent of injuries, police said.

Late Sunday morning, Denver police responded to the city's fifth unrelated weekend shooting in the area of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Chambers Road. One person was located and transported to the hospital.