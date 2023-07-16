Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

6 separate weekend shootings leaves 6 wounded in Denver metro

Police-generic-siren.png
KMGH
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 13:57:15-04

DENVER — Police in Denver and Aurora are investigating six separate weekend shootings that left six people wounded.

There were five separate shootings in Denver, and a shooting incident in Aurora early Saturday morning. No arrests have been made.

shootings2.png

The first shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Arapahoe Street in downtown Denver Friday evening. One victim was located and transported to the hospital, police said. Their condition is not known.

Shortly after and a few blocks over, a second shooting occurred in downtown Denver. A person was shot in the 2100 block of Stout Street and self-transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

The third shooting wounded one person and took place in the 19000 block of E. 51st Place in Denver around midnight Saturday. There is no report on their condition.

A couple of hours later, Aurora police responded to reports of shots fired in the 13000 block of E. Louisiana Avenue and found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital.

The fifth shooting occurred Sunday morning in the 6600 block of E. Colfax Avenue in Denver. One victim was located and was transported to an area hospital with unknown extent of injuries, police said.

Late Sunday morning, Denver police responded to the city's fifth unrelated weekend shooting in the area of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Chambers Road. One person was located and transported to the hospital.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed