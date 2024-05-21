41 pounds of meth, 33K fentanyl pills seized in Centennial drug bust; 1 arrested

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — More than 40 pounds of meth and 33,000 fentanyl pills were seized during an undercover operation in Centennial, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Additionally, authorities seized 1.5 pounds of heroin, a pound of cocaine, a semi-automatic handgun and $113,000 in cash during the Friday operation that resulted in one arrest.

The undercover drug buy took place around 5 p.m. at a hotel in the 6700 of Arapahoe Road.

The suspect, whose name has yet to be released, was taken into custody by SWAT members as the suspect approached the undercover agent, the sheriff’s office said.

The items seized during the operation were discovered during a subsequent search of the suspect’s vehicle and hotel room.

The suspect was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on a $250,000 bond.