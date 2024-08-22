4 Venezuelan nationals indicted on federal charges in Denver jewelry store robbery

DENVER — Four Venezuelan nationals were indicted on federal charges in connection with an armed jewelry store heist in Denver in June, the United States Attorney for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday.

A federal grand jury indicted Oswaldo Lozada-Solis, 23; Jesus Daniel Lara Del Toro, 20; and Jean Franco Torres-Roman, 21, on charges of armed robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

A fourth suspect, Edwuimar Nazareth Colina-Romero, 18, was charged with transporting stolen goods and possession of stolen goods.

According to the indictment, on the afternoon of June 24, the armed suspects entered the Joyeria El Ruby Jewelry Store on West 38th Avenue in Denver, allegedly struck several employees with their weapons, and took a large amount of gold and jewelry.

All four were later located in the El Paso, Texas area.

The defendants made their initial court appearances in Denver this week in front of Magistrate Judge James P. O’Hara, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Colorado.

Several agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations Denver, the Denver Police Department, and the FBI Denver Field Division, are involved in the investigation.