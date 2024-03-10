4 shot in 3 separate overnight shootings in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating three separate shootings that left four people injured early Sunday morning.

The first shooting occurred in the 4700 block of E. Evans Avenue in southeast Denver and was reported by police on social media at 12:48 a.m.

Two people were shot and transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries, police said of the Evans Avenue shooting.

About an hour later, Denver police responded to a second shooting in the 4200 block of Morrison Road in the city’s Westwood neighborhood.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries in the Westwood shooting.

The third shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. Mississippi Avenue and left one person wounded, the extent of which is unknown.

Police have yet to arrest or identify suspects in the three separate shootings.