4 people shot, 1 dead, at Adams County home near Strasburg, sheriff says

STRASBURG, Colo. — One person was killed, and three others were wounded in an early Sunday morning shooting at a home near Strasburg, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home north of 96th Avenue and Strasburg Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they first found a man with gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced deceased.

Shortly after, deputies found three additional individuals with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

No suspect details or arrests have been announced. The conditions of the three victims hospitalized were not available.

The sheriff's office declined to release additional information as the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 720-322-1313.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after notifying the next of kin.