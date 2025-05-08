4 men allegedly connected to massive fentanyl ring arrested in Colorado

DENVER — Four men who authorities said were connected to a massive multi-state fentanyl distribution network were arrested in Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

Law enforcement from multiple state and federal agencies took the four undocumented persons into custody last month following an eight-month investigation that originated in Canon City, a CBI release said.

Approximately 800,000 fentanyl pills, along with fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, heroin, six vehicles and roughly $60,000 in cash were seized during the operation.

Authorities said the four suspects were involved in trafficking drugs in the Denver metro area and into southern and northern Colorado.

The primary suspect, Rafael Salazar-Amaya, faces 44 criminal counts, including violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) and multiple drug-related offenses.

Other arrested individuals — Fernando Noriega-Alvarado, 52; Celedonio Pulido-Romero, 31; and an unnamed male, 24 — face varying charges related to drug distribution and organized crime.

CBI

The investigation revealed that the drug ring, which is believed to be related to the Sinaloa Cartel, has ties in New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Mexico, according to CBI.

“This was a meticulous operation that required interagency cooperation to take down a massive operation,” said Dan Volz, deputy director of investigations for CBI. “Every pill taken off the streets is one less potential overdose death.”

During Colorado’s operation, federal authorities arrested 16 individuals and seized record-breaking quantities of fentanyl, cash, firearms, and vehicles across multiple states, including New Mexico, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona.

That operation was the largest fentanyl bust in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s history. It was led by Salazar-Amaya’s brother, Heriberto Salazar Amaya, 36, who was among the 16 arrested, according to CBI.

All four suspects are currently held at the Adams County Detention Center and face prosecution by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.